Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,737,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after acquiring an additional 203,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.56 and a 200-day moving average of $207.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.