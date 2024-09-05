Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $7,669,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 63,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

