Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of DXCM opened at $69.82 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $369,052. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

