Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $850.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $853.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

