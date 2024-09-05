Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 19,516 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 143.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 426.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $264,636,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Down 1.3 %

ILMN opened at $128.59 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

