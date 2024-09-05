Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 38 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,842,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $804.78 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $812.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $752.94 and its 200-day moving average is $697.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.