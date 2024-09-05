Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,890 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

