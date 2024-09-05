Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 390 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

