Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 405 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

