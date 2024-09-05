Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 88 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

View Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TEL opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.