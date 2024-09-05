Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 92 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $362.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $371.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

