Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 95 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $274.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

