O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,137.73 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,089.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,067.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

