Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 15,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.84) per share, with a total value of £214,950 ($282,643.00).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £71,750 ($94,345.83).

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.28) on Thursday. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,376.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.60 million, a P/E ratio of 772.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

