Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Otis Worldwide worth $75,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

