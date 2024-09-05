Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,730.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,528 shares of company stock worth $104,175 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

