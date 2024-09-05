Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Lowered to $33.00

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 348.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OTLK. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

