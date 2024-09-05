Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,056,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

