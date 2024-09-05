Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 282 ($3.71) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.28% from the stock’s current price.

ONT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 259.40 ($3.41).

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -741.05 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £43,647.36 ($57,392.98). Insiders purchased 414 shares of company stock worth $44,814 in the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

