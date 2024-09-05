PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

