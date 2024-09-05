Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 1.61% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HERD opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

