PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.91.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

