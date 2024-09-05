Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.