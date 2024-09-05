Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

