Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori A. Woods bought 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,387 shares of company stock valued at $184,656 in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,695,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

