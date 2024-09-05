PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PG&E were worth $70,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG&E

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.