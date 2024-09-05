Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $261.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $280.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.55.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

