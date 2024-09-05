Piper Sandler Increases Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $33.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

KRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

