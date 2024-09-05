PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.