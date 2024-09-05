PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
