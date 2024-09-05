Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $27,043,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $157.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

