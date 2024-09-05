Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Up 4%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 19,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PBAM

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.