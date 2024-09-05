Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $312.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $294.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.24.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $253.91 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $254.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

