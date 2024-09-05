Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

