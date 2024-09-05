ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 8,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.00% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

