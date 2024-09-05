ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $74.19. Approximately 16,867 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $289.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

Get ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.