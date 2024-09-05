Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Prosus Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

