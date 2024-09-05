Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $60,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

