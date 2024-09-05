PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE:PVH opened at $96.60 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

