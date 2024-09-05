Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Boosted by Analyst

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $274.27 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.11 and a 200-day moving average of $267.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

