Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Issued By Zacks Research

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

View Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.