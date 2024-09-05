Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million.

Shares of HOFT opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson bought 1,850 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

