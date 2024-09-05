Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

