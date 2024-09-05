QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Down 23.1%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

QHSLab Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.