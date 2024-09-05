QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Stock Price Down 23.1%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
QHSLab Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
QHSLab Company Profile
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
Featured Stories
