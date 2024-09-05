Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $256.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $255.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $820,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.4% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

