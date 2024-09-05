Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QLT. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Quilter Trading Up 1.0 %

About Quilter

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,385.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.05 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.50 ($1.98).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

