Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QLT. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on QLT
Quilter Trading Up 1.0 %
About Quilter
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.