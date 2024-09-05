Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Ranger Energy Services worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $93,011.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,803.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.