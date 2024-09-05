Raymond James Analysts Give Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) a C$12.00 Price Target

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

Shares of CS opened at C$8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3906752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. Insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

