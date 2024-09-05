Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

O has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 55,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

