Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,803.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,272. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

