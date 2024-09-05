Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.